7,000 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

