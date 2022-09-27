88mph Trading Down 16.2% This Week (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00011318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

