9,202 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

