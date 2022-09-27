9,202 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Up 2.0 %
JD stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.