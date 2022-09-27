9,300 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

