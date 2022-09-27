979 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,208,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

