A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Danske

Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28,830.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.99 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

