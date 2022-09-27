Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $75.63 on Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $124.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.63 or 0.00396298 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,984,735 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

