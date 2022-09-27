AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

