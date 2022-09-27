Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.81 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

