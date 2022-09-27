abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.67 ($2.07).

ABDN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of abrdn to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 137.10 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 504.07. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 134.30 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

