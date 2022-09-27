Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.54 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $256.20 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.