Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Acme United Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.08 on Friday. Acme United has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.