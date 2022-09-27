Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.08 on Friday. Acme United has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

