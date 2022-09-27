Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 7,428 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 177,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. ERN LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $7,041,000. jvl associates llc boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 55,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 56.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

