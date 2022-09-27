Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.04. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.75 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

