Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.16

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $36.32. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 344,945 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

