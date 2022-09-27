Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

