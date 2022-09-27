Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $54,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

