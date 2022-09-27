aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $9.30 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $116.31 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010720 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012080 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000242 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.