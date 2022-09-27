Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $15.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 722,046 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $745.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.