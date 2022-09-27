Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $15.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 722,046 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $745.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

