AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.58.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.39%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 666,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.