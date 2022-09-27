AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AGF.B opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$396.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 827,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,149,183.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,860.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

