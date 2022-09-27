Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $20.03 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00323132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00071646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00050023 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,573,732 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

