AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $270,589.00

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and approximately $270,589.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,934,805 coins. The official website for AIOZ Network is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

