Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.