Airbloc Trading Down 5.4% This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (ABL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes.The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node.(korean)”

