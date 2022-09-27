Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Insider Petersen Henrik Smith Sells 5,098 Shares of Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) insider Petersen Henrik Smith sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $13,203.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 708,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,307.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Petersen Henrik Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Petersen Henrik Smith sold 2,485 shares of Airspan Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $7,927.15.

Airspan Networks Stock Performance

Shares of MIMO stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Airspan Networks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

See Also

