Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

