Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
