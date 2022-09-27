Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $0.27

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $54.44 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network (AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,561,448 coins and its circulating supply is 171,658,066 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

