Akita Inu (AKITA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.92 Million

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Akita Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akita Inu has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akita Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akita Inu Profile

Akita Inu launched on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akita Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akita Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akita Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.