Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $15,591.92

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $15,591.92 and $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.