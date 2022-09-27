Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akropolis’ launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

