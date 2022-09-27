Akropolis Delphi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113,370.00 (ADEL)

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Akropolis Delphi has a total market capitalization of $113,370.00 and $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis Delphi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Profile

Akropolis Delphi was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis.

Buying and Selling Akropolis Delphi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis Delphi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis Delphi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Delphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis Delphi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.