Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 492.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $64,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 255,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.6 %

Albemarle stock opened at $265.03 on Thursday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

