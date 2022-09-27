Alchemist (MIST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00010773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.87 or 1.00031644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00059342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars.

