Alchemix Price Hits $20.14 (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.14 or 0.00105531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $35.04 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,740,051 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

