Alchemy Pay Price Down 6.8% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $115.70 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

