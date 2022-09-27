Aleph.im (ALEPH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.55 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and approximately $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

