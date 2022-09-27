Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00089571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007600 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,163,415 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

