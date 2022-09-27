Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ALIM opened at $5.35 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.