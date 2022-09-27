Alkimi Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

Alkimi Coin Profile

Alkimi Coin Trading

