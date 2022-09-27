Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.36). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $211,820. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

