Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 182,638 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

