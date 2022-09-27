Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

