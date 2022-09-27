Allworth Financial LP Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,378,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,062 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

