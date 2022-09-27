Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

