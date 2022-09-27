Allworth Financial LP Purchases 684 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

