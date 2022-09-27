Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $31.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Amundi grew its stake in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3,609.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 416,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

