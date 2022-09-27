Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ARTL opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a current ratio of 95.04. Alpha Real Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 176 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.37. The firm has a market cap of £81.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,096.15.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
