Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a current ratio of 95.04. Alpha Real Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 176 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.37. The firm has a market cap of £81.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,096.15.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

