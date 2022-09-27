Alpha5 (A5T) Price Hits $0.0261 on Major Exchanges

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Alpha5 has a market capitalization of $880,291.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha5 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha5 has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alpha5 Coin Profile

Alpha5 was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha5 is www.alpha5.io/#.

Alpha5 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

