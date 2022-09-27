Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 9.8 %

AAMC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

